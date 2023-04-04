ZAMBIA Women’s National Team Coach Bruce Mwape has named his final 24-member squad for two friendly matches against South Korea. Mwape has named a squad comprising 15 local and nine foreign–based players for the South Korea assignment that will test the credentials and readiness of the team ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand in July. The Copper Queens gaffer will however be without the services of defenders Lushomo Mweemba and Esther Banda due to injuries while Margret Belemu has been excused to allow her to complete her switch from Hakkarigucu Spur in Turkey to Chinese Women’s Super League side Shanghai Shengli. Copper Queens’s newbie Inonge Kaloustian has shockingly made the…...



