TEAM Zambia has finally managed to put smiles on the faces of fans who have been starved of celebrations after the 4x100m relay girls and boys teams won bronze medals. The relay teams scooped Zambia’s fourth and fifth medals at the ongoing Confederation of African Athletics championships in Ndola on Tuesday. After a slow start in the afternoon, the women’s relay team sparked up celebrations by racing to a third finish. The team of Blessing Miyambo, Ruth Mutale, Kabinga Mphande and Edna Ngandwe shot to third place finish, missing out on gold and silver which went to Nigeria and South Africa respectively. In the men’s U20 category, the team consisting of Julio Chiluba, Chongo Malambo, Joseph Daka and Lukundo Kapambalala…...



