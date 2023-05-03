THE Zambia under-17 team returns to the pitch in a make-or-break encounter against COSAFA rivals South Africa at the ongoing TotalEnergies AFCON tournament. Both teams are coming from losses – Zambia suffered a 1-0 narrow defeat against Nigeria while South Africa lost 2-0 to Morocco in their group openers. Coach Ian Bakala will be trying to avoid the fate that befell the 2015 team when Zambia was booted out of the competition in the group stages. Speaking ahead of the game, Bakala said his team was expecting a tough encounter against a wounded opponent. “We have prepared well for South Africa. We know it will be a COSAFA derby and every time we meet, it’s always fireworks from end to…...



