FC MUZA coach Lameck Banda has hailed his lads for coming from behind to thrash Nkwazi 4-1 during the MTN league Week 32 fixture played at the Edwin Imboela, yesterday. A hattrick from striker Andrew Phiri and a goal from Chipo Sondashi were enough to hand the Mazabuka based side maximum points and reclaim second position on the log. Banda described the victory as sweet and a step towards achieving the set target. “This is a sweet victory away from home. The boys accounted for themselves well. They boys showed some character by coming from behind to win with a 4-1 margin. It shows how determined we are as a team. The target still remains to continue playing each and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.