FC MUZA coach Lameck Banda has hailed his lads for coming from behind to thrash Nkwazi 4-1 during the MTN league Week 32 fixture played at the Edwin Imboela, yesterday. A hattrick from striker Andrew Phiri and a goal from Chipo Sondashi were enough to hand the Mazabuka based side maximum points and reclaim second position on the log. Banda described the victory as sweet and a step towards achieving the set target. “This is a sweet victory away from home. The boys accounted for themselves well. They boys showed some character by coming from behind to win with a 4-1 margin. It shows how determined we are as a team. The target still remains to continue playing each and…...