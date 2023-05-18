THE prestigious Zanaco Masters tees off this morning at Lusaka Golf Club with 26 Zambians among a strong field of 144 golfers challenging for the title. After studying the golf course during the Pro-Am tournaments on Tuesday and Wednesday, golfers will be hoping for precise chipping and putting in this R2.2 million-rich tournament, which is one of the richest competitions on the Sunshine Tour. The Zanaco Masters is making a return after two years of scarcity due to the Covid-19 pandemic that had hit the globe. Leading the Zambian golfers will be professionals Madalitso Muthiya, Dayne Moore, Sydney Wemba, and Aaron Simfumwe among others that will be seeking to break the record to become the first Zambian to win the…...



