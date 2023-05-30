KLINGS Kangwa says it’s a dream come true for him to win two titles in his debut season with his club Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) in Serbia. Speaking in an interview with Goal Diggers, Monday, Kangwa said it was a humbling feeling to win both the league title and the Serbian domestic cup. Kangwa said he was slowly living his dream and looking forward to playing at a higher level. “I am excited and it’s a humbling feeling to win both the league title and the Serbian domestic cup in my debut season with the club. It’s a dream come true and I am slowly living my dreams. My target is to play even at a higher level and…...



