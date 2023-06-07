THE Zambia beach handball national team has been drawn in Group A of the second edition of the African Beach Games set to run from June 24-28 in Tunisia. The Andrew Kalunga tutored side has been pitted alongside North African opposition Morocco and Kenya. According to the tournament rules, teams that top the three groups and the best losers qualify for the Semi-finals while the top three finishers of the tournament qualify for the World Beach Handball in Singapore. Handball Association of Zambia (HAZ) president Victor Banda described the draw as fair, adding that the team had been given the target of qualifying for the World Beach Handball Games. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Banda said the team had the…...



