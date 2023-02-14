MEN’S Hockey national team coach Elvis Bwalya has named a 34-member provisional squad to kickstart preparations ahead of the 2023 African Games slated for August in Ghana. Leading the squad is striker Philemon Bwali who missed out on the Hockey 5s World Cup qualifiers alongside experienced players in Jackson Nkhata, Victor Mwansa and Victor Kumwenda. Bwalya has retained a good number of players who were part of the qualifiers in Zimbabwe, with the inclusion of a few new players like Andrew Kapenda, Lazarus Chileshe and Kennedy Nkosi. Speaking in an interview, Monday, Bwalya said the team’s target is finishing in the top two spots at the All-African Games in order to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. “The team…...



