NATIONAL team assistant coach Moses Sichone has named a 30-member provisional squad ahead of the 2023 Hollywoodbets COSAFA Cup that swings into action on July 5 In South Africa. Sichone, who will lead the defending champions at the tournament’s 26th edition, has named an array of top league performers and some rookies notably under-17 20232 AFCON forward Emmanuel Mwanza. Fresh from impressing in the AFCON qualifiers against Ivory Coast, goalie Lawrence Mulenga has also made the squad and will have to fight for the spot against Nchanga Ranger’s Victor Chabu and Trident’s Francis Mwansa. Other notable youngsters summoned are Harry Millanzi Junior, Chanda Mukuka, John Chishimba, and Kingstone Mutandwa. The Chipolopolo will enter camp on Monday in Lusaka as they…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.