THE Chipolopolo yesterday thrashed Comoros 2-1 to revive their chances of progressing to the next round of the ongoing Hollywood Bets COSAFA Championships in Durban, South Africa. Goals from Fredrick Mulambia and Albert Kangwanda were enough for the Moses Sichone-coached side to claim its first three points in the competition after suffering a defeat against Malawi in the opener. Speaking after the game, Sichone said his teamed looked better than it did in the first game but pointed out the need for better communication in defence. “I must confess, I liked the fight from my boys, we looked better than the first game. It’s a good result that has somehow restored our hopes of progressing to the next round having…...



