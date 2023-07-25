WOMEN’S national team striker Rachael Kundananji has attributed the 5-0 humiliating loss to Japan to nervousness about playing at the World Cup for the first time. The Copper Queens kickstarted their maiden World Cup appearance in defeat, leaving soccer fans back home puzzled by the display heading into the Spain encounter. The Bruce Mwape tutored side failed to register clear-cut chances in front of goals and struggled to string passes throughout the game which saw Japan enjoy 69 percent ball possession. During an interview after Monday’s evening training session, Kundananji said the team made errors and failed to play their game due to nerves. “We made a lot of errors against Japan which we are working on ahead of the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.