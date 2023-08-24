Clifford Mulenga of Jomo Cosmos reacts during the National First Division 2017/18 match between Jomo Cosmos and Super Eagles at Vosloorus Stadium, Vosloorus on 29 April 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

FORMER Zambia international Clifford Mulenga has tipped Power Dynamos and FC MUZA to show character and fight for the flag ahead of their return leg fixtures in CAF inter-club games this weekend. Power Dynamos welcomes the African Stars of Namibia at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola in the second leg, first round preliminary CAF Championships League. At the same time, FC MUZA hosts Cano Sport of Equatorial Guinea on Sunday at the National Heroes Stadium in the CAF Confederation Cup. The MTN Super League defending champions Power suffered a 2-1 defeat in the first game played in South Africa while MUZA came from a goal down to hold Cano Sport to a 1-all draw. In an interview with Goal…...