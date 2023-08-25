SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has revealed that the government is set to publish tenders for the refurbishment of the National Heroes and the Levy Mwanawasa stadiums. Speaking during a media briefing, Thursday, Nkandu said government was next week expected to put out a tender on the rehabilitation of the two stadiums. Nkandu said the government would start with the rehabilitation of Heroes Stadium before moving to Levy Mwanawasa. “I wish to take this opportunity to inform the general public through the media that we will be putting out a tender for the refurbishment of the National Heroes Stadium and the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium next week. The refurbishment of the two stadiums is important looking at the state they are in…...



