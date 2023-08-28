MUZA coach Mathews Ndhlovu was pleased to see his charges progress in the Confederations Cup after a 3-0 home victory over Cano Sport yesterday. Goals apiece from Khondwani Mtonga, Andrew Phiri, and Bobo Angwenga put Cano Sport to the sword and ensured MUZA’s progression to the pre-group stage of the competition where Ndhlovu’s men will face Diables-Nior of Congo Brazzaville. Speaking during a post-match interview, Ndhlovu said he was impressed with the team’s performance. “We had challenges scoring but today it was evident that we worked on them and got goals. We managed to overcome it and kept a clean sheet. In football, pressure will always be there but we look on to the next round and we shall plan,”…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.