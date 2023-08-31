GREEN Buffaloes Women’s Football Club yesterday started its COSAFA Championship title defence with a 1-all draw against Double Action of Botswana. Lasego Radiakanyo and Xiomara Mapepa scored one goal each, resulting in a draw between the two sides in the Group A opener played at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in South Africa. Buffaloes coach Carol Kanyemba described the draw as a bad start that disturbed his team’s plans. Kanyemba was however confident that her team would come good soon. “A disappointing result. A result we never expected but such happens in football. We started a bit slow and conceded an early goal that had a negative impact on the girls. We only managed to pick up in the second half…...



