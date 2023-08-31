NANGWESHI Pirates owner Likando Mubiana says his club’s focus is on developing the abundant talent in Western Province and winning the Provincial Division One championship. And Mubiana has urged football administrators to consider investing in rural talent identification if Zambian football is to reach the desired standards. Nangweshi Pirates is a team based in Sioma, Western Province, which was established in 2020 and won promotion to the Western Province Division One league after rising through the ranks last season. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Wednesday, Mubiana said Western Province was blessed with abundant talent which required football opportunities. “We are preparing for the start of the Western Province Division One league set for the second week of September. We…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.