HOCKEY women’s national team coach Floyd Chomba has expressed satisfaction with the competition levels among his charges before the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers in October. And ZHA General Secretary Elvis Bwalya has revealed that the association received US$4,500 from the National Olympic Committee (NOC) to help with preparations. Zambia is sending the men’s and women’s national teams to participate in the qualifiers set for Pretoria, South Africa from October 29 to November 5. In a Thursday interview with Goal Diggers, Chomba said the women’s team was making positive strides in its preparations for the qualifiers. “Preparations are going on well. We are almost there, and I am happy with the progress made over the past weeks. The morale and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.