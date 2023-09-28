Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu speaks during an update on the GRZ/ICOF scholarship program at the Government Complex Friday, January 27, 2023 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has urged motorsport drivers and navigators not to boycott the Zambia International Rally, as it will harm the sport and damage the country’s reputation. And Nkandu has challenged the Sports Council of Zambia (SCZ) to put its foot down and be proactive to ensure rifts in the Zambia Motor Sport Association (ZMSA) are resolved on time. Tension has risen in the association where drivers and navigators threatened to boycott the Zambia International Rally following several unresolved issues, including holding the elective AGM. On Tuesday, the ZMSA president Sam Ching’ambu held a media briefing where he announced that the International Rally would proceed with or without local drivers. Nkandu urged drivers and navigators to reconsider their decision,…...