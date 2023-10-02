OYDC – Zambia has set November 25 to host the 2023 Teulings Youth Sports Challenge grand finale where top outstanding athletes will be rewarded with medals and trophies. With only a month to go, OYDC Zambia programmes director Mwange Kampamba said the games had reached an amazing climax. The Teulings Youth Sports Challenge is supported by Coen Teulings, the chairman of Marifin Capital in Belgium, who continues to be a household name among the peers and sports associations for producing top talented athletes who have represented Zambia at the international level. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Kampamba said the league games had reached a climax as the battle for supremacy continued. “The Teulings Youth Sports Challenge league has reached…...



