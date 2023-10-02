ZAMBIAN bodybuilders have dominated the regional World Fitness Federation (WFF) competition which took place in Durban, South Africa over the weekend, winning nine medals. The Zambia World Fitness Federation sent four bodybuilders to a competition that had participants from eight countries. Among the nine medals won, six were gold, two silver, and one overall winner’s medal. Zambian champion Arnold Bwalya extended his dominance to the region after winning the extreme bodybuilder category and the overall award for the competition. Moses Phiri followed suit and scooped the Men’s Bermuda and jeans model category and finished second and third in the men’s performance and men’s Bermuda overall respectively. In the super body category, Kebby Kabwela finished second to mint a silver medal,…...



