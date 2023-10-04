ZNS Commander Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi says Green Eagles coach Alex Namazaba has been handed a three-match ultimatum following a string of poor results by the Choma-based side. Speaking on the sidelines of a media briefing held at the ZNS headquarters in Lusaka yesterday, Solochi said it was saddening to see Eagles struggling despite being well-sponsored by the service. The commander said he had given coach Namazaba a three-match ultimatum after Saturday’s 3-2 away defeat to Zesco United in Kitwe, a loss that came one week after Eagles were beaten 4-0 in the Southern Province derby by FC MUZA. “You know, it’s so saddening that our team Green Eagles is failing to perform. We have given them all that we…...