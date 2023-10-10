ZAMBIA Army sponsored Green Buffaloes women’s and men’s netball clubs were at the weekend crowned the 2023 Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Commander’s netball tournament champions after thrashing Prison Leopards and Nkwazi respectively. In the elite ladies’ category, Buffaloes were crowned champions after narrowly defeating Prison Leopards 14-13 in a tightly contested game played at the OYDC-Zambia over the weekend. Buffaloes went toe-to-toe with Leopards until the last quarter with scores tied at 11-all and could only be separated after an extra time of 10 minutes. Leopards scored three quick goals at the start of the game, but the defending champions took over and led 5-3 at halftime. After the break, both teams scored an equal number of goals, resulting in…...



