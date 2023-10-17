CHIPOLOPOLO wraps up its October friendlies tour of duty in the United Arab Emirates with a game against Uganda at Hamriya Stadium in Sharjah this evening. The match comes five days after Chipolopolo lost 1-0 to Egypt in Abu Dhabi in a game where the Pharaohs broke Zambia’s hearts with a Hamdy Fathy goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Zambia will be seeking better fortunes this evening against Uganda. The Chipolopolo have enjoyed great form against Uganda in their last four meetings since losing 1-0 in a 2013 AFCON qualifier away in Kampala. However, that match was settled on post-match penalties that the Cranes lost 9-8 following a 1-1 aggregate result after extra time to see the then-defending…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.