ATLASMARA Bank and MTN Super League side Zesco United have renewed their kit sponsorship deal worth K2.5 million for the 2023/2024 season. The deal is K300,000 more than the 2022/2023 sponsorship deal which stood at K2.2 million. Speaking during the signing ceremony at the Sarovar Hotel in Lusaka yesterday, Atlasmara CEO Bobbline Cheembele said the bank treasured its partnership with the nine-time Zambian champions who currently lead the MTN/FAZ Super League table after seven games. “At Atlasmara, we believe in partnerships and collaborations as these enable us to achieve more than we can do on our own. Through our partnership with Zesco United, we have contributed immensely to the development of sport in this country. Over the years, Zesco has…...



