IN-FORM Zanaco striker Brian Mwila is aiming to end a two-year absence from the national team. Mwila has not played for the national team since Zambia’s 1–1 draw against Equatorial Guinea at the National Heroes Stadium during a World Cup qualifier two years ago. At the moment, the striker is on song, scoring four goals in the last three games for his club, Zanaco, in the Super League. Mwila joined Zanaco at the start of the season after two seasons with Power Dynamos, where he scored six goals. He said in an interview yesterday that he was settling in well at Zanaco courtesy of the support from the technical bench, the executive, and his teammates. “My stay here has been…...



