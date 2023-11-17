Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu speaks during an update on the GRZ/ICOF scholarship program at the Government Complex Friday, January 27, 2023 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

GOVERNMENT says it has cleared the promised $5000 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification bonuses pledged to the Chipolopolo ahead of the clash with Congo Brazzaville in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. And the Zambia Police Service has warned against wearing political party regalia and use of party symbols at the Levy Mwanawasa stadium today. Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu confirmed in an interview that government had cleared the outstanding balance which was owed to players after AFCON qualification. “The government is happy to confirm that it has cleared the outstanding balance of $5000 AFCON qualification bonuses owed to the team ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign against Congo Brazzaville,” said Nkandu. “We wish the Chipolopolo the best…...