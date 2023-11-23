COPPER Queens defender Pauline Zulu says it is important that Zambia wins its away fixture in the WAFCON qualifier against Angola on November 29. Assistant coach Florence Mwila and midfielder Ireen Lungu have reiterated Zulu’s message, with Mwila emphasising that an away victory is must. Speaking to the FAZ media team after a training session yesterday, Zulu said morale was high in camp. “Training is going on well, we’re all pushing and all the players are putting in 100% effort. Morale is high. We shouldn’t underrate Angola just because we won against them in the Cosafa tournament. It will be a tough game so we need to go with a strong mentality, we shouldn’t underrate them, we shouldn’t relax. It…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.