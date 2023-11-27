WOMEN’s national team coach Bruce Mwape says it will not look good for the Copper Queens to fail in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after making the World Cup. And FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga has urged the team to finish off the game in Angola to lessen pressure when playing at home. Mwape named his final 23-member squad for the back-to-back Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier matches against Angola. Copper Queens captain Barbra Banda will lead the squad that also has Racheal Kundananji, Racheal Nachula, and Prisca Chilufya. The locally-based striking trio of Fridah Kabwe, Charity Mubanga, and Namasiku Lungowe has also made the traveling party. The Mwape-coached side faces Angola in Luanda on Wednesday, November…...



