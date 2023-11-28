ZAMBIA has started her Netball Africa Cup of Nations on a bright note, thumping Eswatini 62-47 in Gaborone, Botswana. The Lazarous Tembo-coached side dominated play from start to finish to claim a victory against Eswatini. In the first quarter, Zambia led 14-10, thanks to goals from Beauty Nakazwe, Diana Banda and Carol Moono. Zambia continued to dominate play with the second quarter ending 33-25 in favour of the Tembo-drilled side before ending the third quarter leading 47-36. With other teams failing to make it for the tournament due to financial glitches, this is Zambia’s opportunity to lay its hands on the trophy it narrowly failed to win in 2014. Big guns Malawi, South Africa, and Uganda are some of the…...



