FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the women’s national team is obliged to give Copperbelt fans and everyone else a scintillating performance when it faces off with Angola in the second leg of the 2024 WAFCON qualifier at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium tomorrow. Bruce Mwape’s lassies head into this evening’s encounter carrying a 6-0 advantage and will be hoping to seal off qualification with a resounding performance and give the soccer team a solid debut appearance in Ndola. In his latest column, Kamanga said the association was confident the team would finish off the job on home soil and qualify for a third consecutive WAFCON. “Greetings from the friendly city of Ndola where the Copper Queens take on Angola in the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.