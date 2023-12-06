WOMEN’s national team striker Rachael Kundananji says she is thrilled to be shortlisted for the prestigious Goal50 award organised by Goal.com. The speedy forward joins the likes of Lauren James, Sophia Smith, Aitana Bonmati & Sam Kerr for the Goal50 award in the women’s category. The CFF Madrid striker was four weeks ago awarded the Estrella Damm Best Goal award at the 3rd edition of Mundo Deportivo’s European Women’s Football Awards. This came just four days after Kundananji won the revelation (breakthrough player) of the season at the MARCA Women’s Sports Awards. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Tuesday, Kundananji said she was honoured and humbled to be shortlisted for the award. She said the nomination was motivation to…...



