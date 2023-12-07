THE Zambia Netball National Team has been crowned Africa Cup of Nations champion after beating Namibia 57-55 in a nail-biting final played in Gaborone, Botswana last evening. The Lazarous Tembo-coached side defied the odds, rallying from behind twice to clinch its first-ever Africa Cup title since the inception of the championship. The two sides went toe-to-toe, displaying some scintillating netball with fans that thronged the arena giving the two sides a standing ovation at the sound of the final whistle. After the first quarter, Namibia led 13-11, before the Tembo-drilled side fought back to draw the second quarter 23-23. Zambia finished the third quarter with a 35-33 lead, with the final quarter seeing both teams settle for another 43-all draw…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.