FORMER Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu has been re-appointed head coach at Zimbabwean topflight side Highlanders Football Club. The 46-year-old gaffer replaces Baltemar Brito after the Bosso hierarchy announced that it would not renew the Portuguese’s contract when it expired. Kaidu returns to the club almost a decade after his last stint with the Bulawayo giants where he almost guided them to a championship. The former Buildcon coach was in charge when Highlanders finished second behind Dynamos in 2012 and 2013, before leaving the club in 2014. Kaindu has been without a club in the last eight months after being let go by Zanaco back in April. The gaffer also previously coached, Buildcon, Nkana, Power Dynamos, How Mine, and Triangle FC…....



