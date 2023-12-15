THE boots that Barbra Banda used to score the 1,000th goal in Women’s World Cup history with her penalty kick against Costa Rica, have been displayed at the FIFA Museum. Apart from the boots, the ball used to score the 1,000th goal is also on display at the landmark museum in Zurich, which has one of the most comprehensive collection of objects dedicated to international football. According to a statement issued by FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman, the newly opened segment at the FIFA Museum is a celebration of women’s football which offers fans a glimpse of some of the standout objects from the recent tournament. “The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will for sure go down in…...



