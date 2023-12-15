LEICESTER City manager Enzo Maresca says the Foxes will trust Patson Daka after his latest performance, and give him more chances. Daka netted his second goal in two matches as Leicester City came from a goal down to win 3-2 against Millwall at home in the EFL Championship on Wednesday evening. It was the striker’s second start of the season, after being sidelined by Maresca for much of the campaign. Daka started up front in the continued absence of Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho and veteran former England international Jamie Vardy. Leicester was stunned early on with Tom Bradshaw putting the visitors in the lead. However, the Foxes turned the screws in the second half to win their 17th game of…...



