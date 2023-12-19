FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has revealed that the Chipolopolo will face Cameroon in an international friendly during their international camp in Saudi Arabia ahead of the AFCON finals. Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant has named a 55-member provisional squad in preparation for the tournament. Speaking in an interview with the media on Monday, Kamanga said the Chipolopolo would play two international friendlies heading into the tournament. “The preparations for the 2023 AFCON are underway with the team entering camp in the next few days in Lusaka. The team will then head to Saudi Arabia for the international camp where they will play two friendly matches before going to Ivory Coast for the AFCON finals. Saudi Arabia is logical as other teams…...



