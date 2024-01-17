HANDBALL national team player Pritchard Siyakwayi says the team is in Egypt to challenge for the Africa Cup of Nations title. Zambia starts her title chase this afternoon against DR Congo in an encounter that promises fireworks. The Tonni Stentoft tutored side arrived in Egypt around 10:05 yesterday ahead of the tournament that takes place from January 16 to 29, with Zambia pitted in Group A alongside Congo DR, Rwanda, and Cape Verde. The 2024 Africa Cup acts as a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the Poland 2025 World Cup. In an interview with Goal Diggers before departure on Monday night, Siyakwayi said teams in the group should underestimate Zambia at their own risk. “We are ready…...



