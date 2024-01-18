AFRICAN Boxing Union (ABU) bantamweight champion David Mwale has vowed to end Kenyan boxer Gabriel Ochieng’s career when the two face off in a title fight at Government Complex on April 6. ABU has chosen Ochieng to challenge Mwale for the title. Mwale, 24, won his belt on December 16 after defeating Zimbabwean Innocent Mantengu at the same venue scheduled for his title defence. Speaking during a media briefing at the Southern Sun Hotel yesterday, Mwale said he was ready to face the Kenyan. “I need to work hard, respect my opponent but defend the title. I won’t say much but more action in the ring. I can’t let him win the title. I will retire him. I will end…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.