GREEN Buffaloes Chess Club has dethroned Nkwazi to claim the 2024 Lusaka Province Chess Association (LPCA) title. The Zambia Army Sponsored side played 22 games of which they managed to win 19, drew two, and lost one to end Nkwazi’s chase for a 10th LPCA title. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Thursday, Buffaloes Coach Denis Mwape said his team was motivated to challenge for more accolades after dethroning Nkwazi. “We were in a must-win situation against stubborn Napsa B, having only one point lead against second-placed Nkwazi Chess Club. Because of the motivation, the players beat Napsa B 6-0 to seal the league title. We give gratitude to the command and sports branch for all the support rendered…...



