FUTSAL national team coach Andrea Cristoforetti is confident that his team will overturn the 3-2 defeat suffered against Mozambique in the 2024 Morocco Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Zambia suffered a 3-2 away defeat to Mozambique and will play the return fixture at the Automotive Indoor Futsal Arena in search of an AFCON slot this weekend. In an interview with the media after yesterday’s morning training session, Cristoforetti said the team had worked on mistakes made in the first leg. “We regrouped and analysed all elements of the game. We are aware of the mistakes we made and have worked on them. We have what it takes to overturn the result and qualify for the Africa Cup. We have told…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.