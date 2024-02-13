EX-FIFA match official Janny Sikazwe has hailed referee Diana Chikotesha on her performance at the just-ended 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Chikotesha was the only Zambian match official on the panel at the just-ended 2023 AFCON, won by hosts Ivory Coast after beating Nigeria 2-1 in Sunday’s final. In an interview yesterday, Sikazwe said Chikotesha had made the country proud. “Well, she has set a pace for female referees in the country and has done a good thing that paints a good picture for Zambia. She did very well in the finals and during the whole competition on the field of play and in the VAR room. For me, I’m so proud of her. We spoke during the competition and…...



