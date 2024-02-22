FOOTBALL House has led the way in mourning striker Norin Betani who passed away yesterday following an illness during the Copper Queens camp last week. Betani, who played for Women Super League side Indeni, lost her life after an illness. In a statement yesterday, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) General Secretary Reuben Kamanga said the association is grieved by the death of the player. Betani was part of the initial 30-member squad called by coach Bruce Mwape to prepare for the Olympic Games qualifier against Ghana this Friday. “We regret to announce the death of one of our female players Norin Betani who was in the provisional squad for the Ghana match. Betani was taken to the nearest hospital to...



