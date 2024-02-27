THE Zambia Table Tennis Association (ZTTA) has asked the four athletes picked to represent Zambia at the forthcoming All-Africa Games to show cause for their selection by reaping medals. 65 athletes are set to fly the Zambian flag at the Games set for Ghana, from March 8-23. Zambia will compete in 12 sporting disciplines, including athletics, boxing, judo, swimming, badminton, karate-do, basketball, tennis, cycling, table tennis, chess, and taekwondo. It will be the second time in history that games will be decentralized, as three cities in Ghana will host the event. These are Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast. In an interview with the media, ZTTA president Mutale Ng’andu implored the four athletes to show cause for their selection by reaping...



