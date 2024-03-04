FAZ has appointed veteran environmentalist and administrator John Msimuko as its new Deputy General Secretary. According to a FAZ statement, General Secretary Reuben Kamanga said Msimuko will replace Joseph Chimpampwe, who was appointed as Zambia Premier League’s Chief Executive Officer. “Following the FAZ executive committee meeting held today in Lusaka, FAZ has appointed Mr John Msimuko as Deputy General Secretary. Msimuko is a veteran administrator who has served in various capacities, including being an advisor to government and various international agencies,” stated Kamanga. “On behalf of the FAZ executive and the entire football family, I would like to welcome Mr Msimuko to the FAZ family. We have no doubt he will add value to Football House”. Before his appointment, Msimuko...



