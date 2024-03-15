WITH only 10 games left before the end of the 2023/2024 MTN Super League season, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has appealed to match officials and clubs to uphold professionalism as the race to winning the league and surviving relegations heats up. The MTN Super League this weekend enters Week 25, with Red Arrows topping the table on 48 points, three ahead of second-placed Zesco United and five more than defending champions Power Dynamos, sitting on third position. FC MUZA closes the top four brackets with 40 points, two ahead of the fifth-placed Nkwazi. Trident is at the bottom of the table with 13 points. Napsa Stars sits just above the relegation zone with 26 points, one point ahead...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.