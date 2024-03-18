FUTSAL national team coach Andrea Cristoforetti says the team has set itself a minimum target of reaching the semi-finals of the 2024 Morocco TotalEnergies CAF Futsal AFCON. The Futsal AFCON will run from April 8 to 17 in Rabat, Morocco, with Zambia pitted in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Ghana, and Angola. The AFCON acts as a World Cup qualifier and will see the top three teams automatically qualify for the tournament. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Cristoforetti said the minimum target was to reach the semi-finals. “Well, the minimum target set for ourselves will be to reach the semi-finals. I think it will be the minimum we can do. We got the most difficult group, and it is...



