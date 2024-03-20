THREE Zambian athletes led by Commonwealth and African 400m Champion Muzala Samukonga have stormed the finals of the ongoing Africa Games in Accra, Ghana. Samukonga cruised to the finals after winning heat three with a time of 45:51s, beating second-placed Dubem Nwachukwu of Nigeria, who timed 45:89s yesterday. Finishing third in the heat was Botswana’s Ernest Kumevu with a time of 45:89s, while Uganda’s Adoli Haron settled for a fourth-place finish. Samukonga will compete against seven athletes in the finals today at 18:30hrs Zambian time. His opponents are; Dubem Nwachukwu – Nigeria, Ernest Kumevu – Botswana, Adoli Haron – Uganda, Diouf Ttidiane – Senegal, Okezie Anthony – Nigeria, Boitumelo Masilo – Botswana, and Anthony Afouba – Congo Brazzaville. In heat...



