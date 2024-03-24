GOOD things keep coming the way of Zambia’s men’s 400m relay team after two spectacular races at the African Games in Accra, Ghana. After breaking the national record in a blistering semifinal race, the team of Muzala Samukonga, Kennedy Luchembe, Patrick Nyambe, and David Mulenga went on to achieve even more in the finals, breaking the African Games record on the way to a gold medal finish. That achievement has now brought more good news, as the team has qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Zambia has become the fifth nation to qualify as “Top List” after registering a time of 2:59.12. While news of Olympic qualification is one to be celebrated, Samukonga and company have work to do...



