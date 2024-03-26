HONOUR will be at stake this afternoon when the Chipolopolo take on Malawi in the third-place play-off at the Four-Nations tournament, with gaffer Avram Grant hinting at numerous changes to the team. Zambia will be heading into this encounter without the services of veteran defender Stopilla Sunzu, who was released from camp following an illness after the defeat against Zimbabwe. Another absentee will be defender Frankie Musonda, who is nursing an injury sustained during training before the Zimbabwe game. Previous encounters between the two sides have proven to be tough, with the last six games seeing Zambia win three, draw one and lose two. Zambia lost its first game against Zimbabwe 6-5 on penalties, following a 2-all draw, while Malawi...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.