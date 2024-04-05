ZAMBIA’S referee Diana Chikotesha is excited to be selected as one of the officials to officiate at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. Chikotesha has made the 89-member match officials list (21 referees, 42 assistant referees, 20 video match officials, and six support referees) from 45 countries appointed by the FIFA Referees Committee for the 2024 Olympics. The Olympics will be Chikotesha’s latest major highlight in a stellar career that has seen her officiate at the Africa Cup of Nations, the Junior World Cup, the FIFA Women’s World Cup, CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup. The women’s Olympic football tournament will run from July 25 to August 10, 2024, while the men’s competition will start on July 24 and...



